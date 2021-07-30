Cancel
Latest Apple Pay promo nabs Sonic, ParkWhiz and HotelTonight specials

By AppleInsider Staff
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer in full swing, Apple on Thursday issued its latest Apple Pay promotion featuring freebies and discounts from Sonic Drive-In, ParkWhiz and HotelTonight. Announced in an email, the new round of deals come with an invite urging Apple Pay users to "hit the road and save" with the payments service. — Headlining the promotion is a free cheeseburger from Sonic, available to MySonic account holders when they place their next order while logged in online or through the Sonic app.

appleinsider.com

