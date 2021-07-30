Latest Apple Pay promo nabs Sonic, ParkWhiz and HotelTonight specials
With summer in full swing, Apple on Thursday issued its latest Apple Pay promotion featuring freebies and discounts from Sonic Drive-In, ParkWhiz and HotelTonight. Announced in an email, the new round of deals come with an invite urging Apple Pay users to "hit the road and save" with the payments service. — Headlining the promotion is a free cheeseburger from Sonic, available to MySonic account holders when they place their next order while logged in online or through the Sonic app.appleinsider.com
