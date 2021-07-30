Orca stranded on Southeast Alaska beach swims away with high tide

A live, 20-foot long killer whale stranded on a rocky Southeast Alaska beach refloated back to sea Thursday afternoon, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said. A vessel on the east side of Prince of Wales Island called in the stuck marine mammal to the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday morning, said Julie Speegle, a NOAA spokeswoman. NOAA authorized the crew to pump seawater on the animal keep it wet and to keep birds away, according to Speegle.