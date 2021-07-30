Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Orca stranded on Southeast Alaska beach swims away with high tide

By Michelle Theriault Boots
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA live, 20-foot long killer whale stranded on a rocky Southeast Alaska beach refloated back to sea Thursday afternoon, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said. A vessel on the east side of Prince of Wales Island called in the stuck marine mammal to the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday morning, said Julie Speegle, a NOAA spokeswoman. NOAA authorized the crew to pump seawater on the animal keep it wet and to keep birds away, according to Speegle.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Pets & Animals
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Peninsula#Southeast Alaska#Swimming#Orca#Sea Otter#The U S Coast Guard#Noaa#T146d#Haida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Titanic Museum ice wall collapse injures three in Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.— A wall of ice at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, the museum’s owners said. Those harmed were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote on the attraction’s Facebook page. “Needless to say, we never...

Comments / 0

Community Policy