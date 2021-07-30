Cancel
Theater & Dance

Theater-related podcasts gain popularity

By News Desk
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcasts have been popular for a long time, but the shutdown has brought house-bound theater professionals many new reasons to create their own audio recordings. The combination of having more spare time and fewer creative outlets has caused some artists and organizations to branch out into podcasting. Content makers often link content to requests for donations to keep them going during this period of unemployment and underemployment for theater professionals. We encourage you to support by listening, and donate if you can. This list was first published January 21, 2021, and has been continuously updated as information comes in. The most recent update was made at 10 PM on July 29, 2021.

Ariana Debose
#Musical Theater#Audio Recordings#Immersive Theater#Lgbtq#Bipoc#Theatre For Social Action#Latinx Performance#Broadway Podcast Network#Broadway Producers#Science Consultant#The Actor S Fund#Ifp#Howlround Theatre Commons
