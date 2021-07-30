MORNING STANDOFF: Man threatens to harm himself, two children if cops show up on scene
An armed man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement officer Thursday morning, July 29. Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers were dispatched to Vance Trailer Park just before 5 a.m., after a child called 911. Witnesses had told officers Thomas Vance was intoxicated, but didn’t specify whether he had consumed alcohol or taken some type of drug.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
