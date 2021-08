As if Qantas’s current situation with closed borders and a slow recovery from the effects of COVID-19 were not enough for management, the airline will now be forced to think about its union members more following a landmark ruling from the airline’s handling of ground staff during the pandemic. The case, determined by Justice Michael Lee, found that Qantas had breached Australian fair rights acts in a decision in early 2021 to lay off 2,000 unionized ground workers in favor of outsourcing.