Surprising study finds no robust evidence couples’ communication quality predicts relationship satisfaction over time

Good communication is the backbone of every relationship. Talking. Listening. Hearing. Couples who communicate successfully have to learn how to say what they’re really thinking and be able to listen openly and actively to their partner. It’s not just about hearing their words, but understanding the meaning and intention behind them. Those who understand this and who regularly work to improve their style are all the better for it. Less confusion and more clarity make for a much happier marriage. And that’s why it’s smart to have some communication exercises for couples in your back pocket.