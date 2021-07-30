Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Surprising study finds no robust evidence couples’ communication quality predicts relationship satisfaction over time

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite conventional wisdom, communication might not always be key when it comes to relationship satisfaction. New research, published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, casts doubt on the belief that changes in communication predict future changes in relationship satisfaction within romantic couples. “Relationship science has viewed communication as a...

www.psypost.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication#Social Psychology#The University Of Alberta#Pasez#The German Family Panel#Psypost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Science
Related
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Relationship Pattern Is Surprisingly Toxic

The pattern can even lead to depression and anxiety. Too much commitment to a relationship can be surprisingly toxic, research shows. While relationship commitment is usually thought of as a good thing, excessive commitment can be damaging. The reason is that being too committed can lead to small things getting...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

4 Relationship Problems Anxious People Have

Anxiety doesn't just affect people internally, it can also create problems in relationships. This isn't the anxious person's fault; nor is it their partner's fault (usually). Once you both understand what's happening, you can be aware of the patterns, why they're occurring, and troubleshoot. Here are some common occurrences. Not...
Mental HealthPsyPost

Perfectionistic tendencies are associated with reduced cognitive flexibility and heightened emotional suppression

Perfectionistic individuals are more likely to view their problems as outside their control, according to new research published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, which may help to explain why they often struggle to cope with stressful events. But the new findings indicate that the emotion regulation strategy known as cognitive reappraisal could help perfectionists view difficult situations as more controllable.
Marketingupenn.edu

Study finds surprising source of social influence

How does a new product promote itself successfully? A new study in the journal Nature Communications finds that as prominent and revered as social influencers seem to be—think Kim Kardashian promoting a new product on Instagram—in reality, they are unlikely to change a person’s behavior by example, and might actually be detrimental to the cause. But why?
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Your Communication Style Affects Your Relationship

Therapists often urge their clients to increase their use of positive communication techniques. However, research shows that decreasing negative communication has greater effect. This is because negative feelings far outweigh positive ones. Conflict is inevitable in any intimate relationship. However, couples differ greatly in the way they communicate with their...
Relationship AdvicePsyPost

People with dark personality traits are more likely to meddle in the romantic relationships of their friends and family

People with darker personalities tend to report interfering in friends’ and family members’ romantic relationships more frequently, according to new research published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. The study indicates that those who attempt to undermine relationships that they disapprove of are more likely to exhibit a set of personality characteristics known as the Dark Tetrad traits.
Relationship Adviceallaboutarizonanews.com

Psychologists at UArizona Seeking Couples For Study on Relationships

Two psychologists at the University of Arizona are currently recruiting couples for a study on how difficulties in romantic relationships affect a person’s mental health and wellbeing. Psychologists Jessica Andrews-Hanna and David Sbarra recently received a $2.9 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health, plan to do a...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

8 Communication Exercises That All Couples Should Do on a Regular Basis

Good communication is the backbone of every relationship. Talking. Listening. Hearing. Couples who communicate successfully have to learn how to say what they’re really thinking and be able to listen openly and actively to their partner. It’s not just about hearing their words, but understanding the meaning and intention behind them. Those who understand this and who regularly work to improve their style are all the better for it. Less confusion and more clarity make for a much happier marriage. And that’s why it’s smart to have some communication exercises for couples in your back pocket.
Aspen, COaustinnews.net

Aspen Relationship Institute Established as Resident Expert in Relationship Advice for the Aspen Times; Modernizes Couples Counseling and Relationship Advice

ASPEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Aspen Relationship Institute (ARI) was founded in response to the need for a more modern approach to overcoming relationship challenges. Lori and Jeff specialize in providing the feminine and masculine perspective to all love related issues and conduct their coaching sessions in a unique couple-to-couple format. Learn more about them and their work here: Aspen Relationship Institute: Relationship Coaching & Couples Therapy.
KidsPopular Science

What ‘gentle parenting’ can teach us about care, relationships, and communication

Kristen Hernandez wants her children to be better parents than she was. After growing up in a family that struggled with “a generational curse of child abuse,” she says she tried to do things differently. But without much guidance, Hernandez was left to “wing it,” and admits she’d made mistakes along the way. “A lot of times, I was hypercritical of my kids—I felt like if I didn’t correct them immediately, it would become a habit,” she remembers. Now, Hernandez worries she’s “misprogrammed” those parenting ideas into her children, who’ve since gone on to have their own.
Relationship AdviceKIMT

Most romantic relationships start as friendships, study finds

Contrary to the popular perception that love typically sparks from passion, a new study finds two-thirds of romantic relationships begin as long-term friendships. Though highly prevalent, the friends-to-lovers pathway to a relationship has been largely overlooked by science, said Danu Stinson, lead author of the study and an associate professor of psychology at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.
Public HealthPsyPost

Authoritarianism and negative affectivity emerge as personality factors behind problematic behavior during the pandemic

In a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, researchers looked for psychological traits that might explain the maladjusted behaviors witnessed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They found that Italians who were higher in right-wing authoritarianism and negative affectivity were more likely to engage in problematic behaviors like panic buying and anti-Asian discrimination. The authors reason that these negative responses might have been driven by the lack of consistent public health messaging during this time.
RelationshipsPsych Centra

7 Ways to Create Emotional Safety in Your Relationship

Understanding how to create emotional safety is key to fostering meaningful connections and healthy relationships. Emotional safety is the foundation for a loving and healthy relationship. It’s about establishing trust with another person and feeling safe enough to be open and vulnerable with them. To put it simply, emotional safety...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Couple Communication: Owning Your Hidden Agendas

There are legitimate reasons why people choose what to say and what to keep hidden in any interaction. If underlying self-serving motives are not revealed upfront, the more selfless motives are no longer believable, even when they are legitimate. The combination of self-serving and other-serving motives exists in all verbal...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Women in relationships ‘more likely to struggle with depression and self-esteem’

Today in not especially uplifting news, we’re sorry to report that people tend to get sadder and less confident as their romantic relationships progress.  And while such is the case for all people, it’s especially common for women and those who are married.A recent report titled “Subjective well-being across partnerships,” published in the June 2021 issue of the Journal of Family Psychology, found that while people of all genders tend to get more depressed as their romantic relationships progress, women continually reported doing much worse than their male counterparts in terms of mental well-being — primarily those in heterosexual...
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

10 Healthy Personality Traits That Are Key for Psychological Well-Being

We're all unique people, with specific dispositions, preferences, and aversions. These components are what make you, you, and while there are no rights or wrongs with regard to any permutation of these factors, there are certain healthy personality traits scientifically connected to being psychologically well-adjusted. According to research published in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy