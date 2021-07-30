Gonzaga star Suggs heads to Magic with No. 5 pick

The Toronto Raptors sent the first wave of shock in the 2021 NBA draft by passing on Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs and instead selecting Florida State standout Scottie Barnes with the 4th overall pick. Most mock drafts projected Suggs to go to Toronto and reports hours prior to the draft indicated the Raps gearing towards selecting the 6-foot-4 guard. However, several reports out of Toronto’s camp revealed just how much enamored they were Barnes during his workout. Ultimately, the Raptors made the stunner to take Barnes over Suggs. And I believe Toronto made a huge mistake.