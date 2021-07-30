Cancel
Gonzaga star Suggs heads to Magic with No. 5 pick

By Dane Belbeck
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have selected Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs. Suggs went to Gonzaga as the highest-ranked recruit in school history and actually exceeded the massive expectations during his only season in Spokane. The second-team All-American offered the lasting memory of the college basketball season by hitting one of the most dramatic game-winning shots in NCAA Tournament history to down UCLA in the Final Four.

