Gonzaga star Suggs heads to Magic with No. 5 pick
With the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have selected Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs. Suggs went to Gonzaga as the highest-ranked recruit in school history and actually exceeded the massive expectations during his only season in Spokane. The second-team All-American offered the lasting memory of the college basketball season by hitting one of the most dramatic game-winning shots in NCAA Tournament history to down UCLA in the Final Four.www.thescore.com
