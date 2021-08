Follow along here as we track the 2021 NBA Draft taking place tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The draft starts at 5 p.m. PT and you can watch it on ESPN or ABC. Former Gonzaga stars Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert are expected to be selected in the first half of the first round. Most mock drafts have Suggs – a 6-foot-4 point guard – going at No. 4 to Toronto. Kispert, a 6-7 wing, is projected as a possible lottery pick (top 14).