Cejudo Explains Why Dillashaw’s Victory Over Sandhagen Was Deserved

One of the top-ranked contenders at 135lbs, Cory Sandhagen wants a bantamweight title shot with a win over TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32. Sandhagen takes on Dillashaw in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 card. The two former training partners-turned-bitter rivals are two of the best fighters in the world in their weight class and there is certainly a chance that this bout could have potential title implications. For Sandhagen, he is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes that he believes have him one win away from a title shot.