Cejudo Explains Why Dillashaw’s Victory Over Sandhagen Was Deserved

By Harvey Leonard
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has explained why he thinks T.J. Dillashaw deserved the victory over Cory Sandhagen. After serving a two-year suspension, Dillashaw returned to the Octagon in the UFC Vegas 32 main event against “The Sandman,” who entered the fight as the #2-ranked bantamweight. After an enthralling and evenly-contested five rounds, the former 135-pound champion came out on the right side of a split decision.

