Target Has an Under-the-Radar Clearance Section with So Many of Your Kids' Favorite Character Toys on Sale

By Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While we're accustomed to seeing great toy deals at certain times of year, like close to the holidays, that's certainly not the only time we buy presents for our kids. Maybe they've got a birthday, or have done something to deserve a special treat. Or maybe we grownups just crave that boost of joy that comes from seeing our kids excited about a new toy. And we'd like to let you in on a little hack for doing so while also saving money: Head to Target's toys clearance section online.

