As Mask Mandates Reappear in Bay Area, Condemnation of the Unvaxxed Grows

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Bay Area may be on the verge on issuing another indoor mask mandate in light of the highly contagious delta variant. Currently, counties recommend but do not require people mask up indoors. But that could change as early as Monday, whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. “My understanding is there is going to be an announcement, so we’ll see what happens,” said San Mateo Supervisor David Canepa. At Pizzeria Delfina in downtown Burlingame, all workers are masked up on Sunday, and masks are strongly encouraged for indoor diners at the establishment. “So we put them back on...