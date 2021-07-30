Cancel
Public Health

As Mask Mandates Reappear in Bay Area, Condemnation of the Unvaxxed Grows

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in the pandemic it seems like more people in the Bay Area are taking sides with the vaccinated becoming more vocally annoyed with those who haven't taken the shot. Wilson Walker reports. (7-29-21)

Related
Burlingame, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID Delta Variant: San Francisco Bay Area Indoor Mask Mandate May Come This Week

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Bay Area may be on the verge on issuing another indoor mask mandate in light of the highly contagious delta variant. Currently, counties recommend but do not require people mask up indoors. But that could change as early as Monday, whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. “My understanding is there is going to be an announcement, so we’ll see what happens,” said San Mateo Supervisor David Canepa. At Pizzeria Delfina in downtown Burlingame, all workers are masked up on Sunday, and masks are strongly encouraged for indoor diners at the establishment. “So we put them back on...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: 7 Bay Area Counties Issue Indoor Mask Mandate, Regardless of Vaccination Status

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing a rapid rise in COVID Delta variant cases, the health directors from seven San Francisco Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley on Monday ordered residents living in their jurisdictions to once again wear masks at businesses, restaurants and other indoor public settings. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and covers all residents — both vaccinated and non-vaccinated — living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and Berkeley. Read the new revised health order (PDF) Health officials also recommend that all employers make face coverings available...
San Francisco, CAHuffingtonPost

San Francisco, Other Bay Area Counties Reinstate Mask Mandates

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant. The order applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status and starts...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area counties bring back indoor mask mandate for everyone

Bay Area residents will once again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, to help stem transmission of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, county officials announced Monday. Health officers for seven of the nine counties in the region — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Briefing: Nearly $900 million in pandemic rent relief, but only 10% paid out to Bay Area residents

Good morning, Bay Area. It’s Wednesday, August 4, and California’s largest wildfire is continuing to force evacuations. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. California’s eviction moratorium lasts until Sept. 31, but some 148,000 households in the nine-county Bay Area are behind on rent, according to an estimate by the National Equity Atlas. Households like the one headed by Victoria Medina, who lost her job as a contract kitchen worker at Google last spring.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: San Francisco Symphony Announces Updates To Safety Protocols

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Symphony announced Tuesday it’s updating its safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its concerts as the virus continues to surge once again. As COVID cases continue to climb in the Bay Area, the SF Symphony is going forward with its August schedule of live performances. But now it will require attendees to present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to ushers upon arrival at the hall. “In accordance with health and safety guidelines from the City and County of San Francisco and at the advice of the Symphony’s Health...

