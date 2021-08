Local doctor gives scary insight on what is like in hospitals and emergency rooms as bed capacity plummets

As local ICU bed capacity plummeted, local doctors fear there won't be space for anyone else who needs treatment.

State data shows that there are just 13 beds available for a population of about 2,375,407. That's the lowest ICU bed capacity since the start of the pandemic. Keep in mind it's not just COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Dr. Nathaniel Greenwood is the Chief Medical Officer for Family Hospital Systems . He said they've had to send patients to Houston and San Antonio and even that has been difficult.

"In my career of practicing emergency medicine for the last 16 years, I've never been in a situation where I call up a hospital and multiple hospitals and I'm told, I'm sorry, we don't have a bed for you," said Dr.Greenwood. "You call the next one and the same thing, the same thing. It's definitely scary."

The ER doctor said the shortage of nurses isn't helping either. Even if there were more beds, there most likely wouldn't be enough nurses to attend to them.

On the plus side, Family Hospital Systems has antibody treatments to help COVID-19 patients recover faster. Greenwood said this separates this surge from surges in 2020, along with vaccines and other PPE.

Dr. Greenwood said this year they've given 198 monoclonal antibody infusions to patients with COVID-19, 76 of those treatments happened this month.

"A lot of our patients who are sick with COVID-19 have not gotten the vaccine," said Greenwood. "I wish more people would get vaccinated."

This week Ascension and Baylor Scott and White Hospital Systems announced employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine. Family Hospital Systems hasn't jumped on board just yet.

"That's something that we discuss on an everyday basis, whether or not to mandate or not," said Greenwood. "We do accept that our employees have a choice in the matter."

The CEO and Founder of Work Shield Jared Pope, a company that aids in workplace issues, said they've seen a huge increase of not only hospitals but other business sectors seeking guidance on how to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine.

"So it ranges construction all the way down to oil and gas and automotive dealers," said Pope. "So let's just say our inbox is full."

Greenwood said his biggest fear is there will not be any room for the sick.

"My biggest fear is the really sick patients that aren't necessarily sick with COVID-19, but whether it's, you know, appendicitis or a heart attack, that the access to care will be limited for those people as well as our COVID-19 sick patients," said Greenwood. "So it's just kind of scary."

Dr.Greenwood said he does see a light at the end of the tunnel.

"We know other countries in the world who are faced with the Delta variant have gotten through it, and so I'm confident that we'll be able to get through it," said Greenwood.

