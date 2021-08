Republican US Rep Lauren Boebert has been accused of throwing a face mask back at a congressional staffer after she was offered one in the wake of Covid rules being reintroduced in Congress. The Colorado representative was allegedly seen on Wednesday being handed the face mask, before throwing it back in the face of a Democrat floor staffer, according to reports from journalists present. It follows the reintroduction of a face mask mandate in Congress on Tuesday, after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended masks for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated when indoors, because of...