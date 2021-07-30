Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Moses Moody selected by Golden State Warriors in first round of NBA Draft

By Jacob Seus
Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riP6x_0bCGRpCa00

Thursday night Moses Moody was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the 14th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Moody becomes the first Razorback to be selected in the top 14 picks since Ronnie Brewer back in 2006.

After averaging over 16 points and five rebounds a game the Little Rock Native opted to become the first one and done in Arkansas basketball history.

Moody joins both Isiah Joe and Mason Jones as players drafted in the Eric Musselman era.

Comments / 0

THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Brewer
Person
Eric Musselman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Top 14#The Golden State Warriors#The Nba Draft#The Little Rock Native
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Reportedly Recruiting Players To Come To Golden State At The Olympics

Draymond Green and Team USA are currently in Tokyo hunting for their fourth consecutive Olympic Gold Medal. After a difficult first loss against France, they bounced back in spectacular fashion, defeating Iran in a massive blowout. The spotlight has been on players like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, whose futures are not certain while they represent their country at the 2020 Olympics.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Warriors trade features Paul George to Golden State

The LA Clippers could be a storyline to watch this NBA offseason. They were unable to take that step toward a championship in the year two of their new regime and this could cause them to blow it up completely. The front office will have some decisions to make as the playoffs come to an end shortly.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Andre Iguodala should sign with the Warriors

During the Golden State Warriors’ championship run, Andre Iguodala was a significant part of their success. Aside from being a one-time Finals MVP, he was a team and fan-favorite in the Bay Area. With that said, a return back to the Warriors would boost morale–a boost that might propel the...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Warriors trade is focused on Collin Sexton to Golden State

Ever since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA offseason, they have been trying to find ways to move on and build a sustainable core for the future. To this point, they have actually done a decent job doing so, as they have Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and a handful of other relatively young talents.
NBASFGate

Warriors, Lakers are reportedly competing to sign free agent Andre Iguodala

Two of the early contenders for free agent swingman Andre Iguodala are reportedly the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Dubs' interest doesn't require lots of explanation — Iguodala played an instrumental role during their dynasty years, is friends with Golden State's core players and understands Steve Kerr's system. NBA insider Marc Stein recently tweeted that there's "momentum" behind an Iguodala return, the sort of vague basketball reporter-speak that often implies there's more going on behind the scenes than they're comfortable letting on.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Report: Golden State Warriors would trade everything for Bradley Beal

Recently, Joe Lacob stated that a blockbuster trade would be unlikely for the Golden State Warriors this summer. Now, according to a source reported by NBC Sports — the reason for that unlikelihood is because the Dubs are only interested in one player, who isn’t currently available to them. We’ve...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Warriors must sign in 2021 NBA free agency

All eyes are on the Golden State Warriors and the moves they will be making this offseason. The Warriors reportedly looked into trading their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they ultimately stood pat and selected Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Kuminga is seen as a raw project who probably won’t be able to contribute right away, while Moody, despite being dubbed as an NBA-ready player, is still a 19-year-old. With an aging trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green still capable of leading a team to the promised land, the Dubs are in a complicated situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy