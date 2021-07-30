Cancel
Report: Pacers trade for No. 31 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft from Bucks

By Matt Howe
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the night of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers acquired the No. 31 overall pick from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for picks No. 54, No. 60, and a future second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The night got started with the Detroit Pistons selecting Oklahoma State’s...

247sports.com

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pistons finalizing NBA Draft Day trade with Hornets — but it’s not for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons did exactly what everyone expected on Thursday when they selected Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite there being no surprises with their top selection, the Pistons have been quite active on draft day. As a matter of fact, they are reportedly on the brink of pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving a couple of second-round picks.
NBAJanesville Gazette

No drama: Pistons reportedly taking Cade Cunningham first overall in NBA draft

NEW YORK — Maybe some of the suspense is being sucked out of Thursday night's NBA draft. For many Pistons fans, that's a good thing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons have settled on Cade Cunningham as the No. 1 overall pick. If the Pistons make Cunningham, rated as the top prospect in the draft, the pick, he would fit into their rebuild nicely, alongside last year's first-round picks, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, as well as Jerami Grant.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham will be better than these 3 All-Stars

Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, Detroit, National Basketball Association, LeBron James, Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves, United States of America, Oshkosh All-Stars. Detroit Pistons introduced first round pick Cade Cunningham. Mandatory credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK. Cade Cunningham is finally a member of the Detroit Pistons. One...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ Kevin Love drops truth bomb on NBA future after Team USA exit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love acknowledges that he is no longer the same player he once was, and for him, it’s time to accept that harsh reality. After deciding to leave Team USA due to his recovering calf injury, Love spoke about his current level of play and his future in the NBA amid uncertainties of his role with the Cavs. While he still wants to play basketball, the 32-year-old big man is ready to take a “pivot” in his career and have a lesser role to help a team win.
NBANBA

Milwaukee Bucks Acquire Draft Rights to Two Players in Trade with Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the draft rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis, who were selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 54th and 60th overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, in exchange for the draft rights to Isaiah Todd, who was selected by the Bucks with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Bucks also receive two future second round draft picks to complete the trade.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 3 lessons from the Bucks’ NBA Finals victory

The champion is finally crowned. After 50 long years, the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship after trumping the upstart Phoenix Suns in Game 6, with the victors exemplifying how a small market team, like the Indiana Pacers among many others, can win a title. Led by a legendary 50-point...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Isaiah Jackson drafted by Washington Wizards with 22nd pick, traded to Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson is heading to Indianapolis. With the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards selected 19-year-old Isaiah Jackson via a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. But right after the pick was announced, it was reported by Shams Charania that Jackson will be traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Aaron Holiday.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades

The unpredictable 2021 NBA Draft is finally here. The top of this year’s draft may follow the chalk — there was a clear top four on most teams’ draft boards — but it is thrown wide open after that, and people around the league expect a flurry of trades (we have already seen a couple with the Nets and Suns, and Cavaliers and Timberwolves all striking deals based around guards). This could be the wildest draft in years, and in it there are players who can change the fortunes of teams. There is a lot on the line.

