Calling all Jersey Shore fans: Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is officially single! She confirmed her breakup with fiancé Christian Biscardi over TikTok (where else?) on July 26. Speculation around Giancola and Biscardi’s relationship started in May when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their photos together. Then, in June, Giancola attended an event without her engagement ring, according to Us Weekly. Definitely not a good sign.