Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Linn, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Grundy; Harrison; Howard; Linn; Macon; Randolph SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHARITON...RANDOLPH...DAVIESS LINN...SOUTHWESTERN GRUNDY...NORTHEASTERN CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN CALDWELL...NORTHEASTERN HOWARD...SOUTHERN MACON AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 808 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Pattonsburg to 7 miles northeast of Breckenridge to 9 miles south of Brookfield to near Madison. Movement was south at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Chillicothe, Trenton, Macon, Brookfield, Marceline, Gallatin, Salisbury, Huntsville, Brunswick, Bevier, Higbee, Jamesport, Keytesville, Bucklin, Meadville, Hale, Gilman City, Breckenridge and Pattonsburg. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 66 and 90.