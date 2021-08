Cheddar news is an official media partner Black Women Talk Tech's 'Roadmap to Billions' conference. Leading up to the conference we're highlighting some awesome women in tech. Zane Venture Fund is a women led company, investing in diverse entrepreneurs who are creating tech-enabled solutions. the company is making it their mission to support and provide resources to these tech organizations. This year, the company's founder will be a speaker at the Roadmap to Billions' conference. Shila Nieves Burney, founder and managing partner of Zane Venture Fund and Zane Access to talk about her future goals for the company.