Review: ‘Stillwater’ moves with the rhythms of life

Something that becomes clear early on in Stillwater, the latest from director Tom McCarthy (Spotlight, The Station Agent), is that lead character Bill Baker (deftly played by Matt Damon) is not someone most of us would like to spend a great deal of time with, which doesn’t mean we don’t see promise in him as a human being. When we meet him, he’s getting off work at a construction site in Oklahoma, grabbing a fast-food burger for dinner, and heading home to pack for a flight the next day. It turns out that Bill is headed to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she says she did not commit, under the circumstances would lead us to believe her.