Review: ‘Stillwater’ moves with the rhythms of life

By Ryan Bordow
azbigmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does one do after their movie wins Best Picture? For Tom McCarthy, director of Spotlight, the next steps were clear: write and direct Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made for Disney+. And what does one do after they get that Disney money? Direct what they want to direct. For McCarthy, ostensibly, that’s Stillwater: a knotty, puzzling crime drama inspired by the story of Amanda Knox, an American exchange student who was convicted of killing her roommate. Who knows how dark of a film we’ll get after Timmy Failure 2!

