EUR/JPY consolidates near 130.00 ahead of EU data

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/JPY trades with minor losses on Friday in the Asian session. The Euro gains are limited on ECB view and mixed economic data. Yen losses grounds on dismal economic data and a state of emergency. EUR/JPY edges lower on Friday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened higher following...

Related
fxempire.com

Economic Data Puts the EUR, the Pound, and the Greenback in Focus

It was a busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Aussie Dollar and the Japanese Yen were in action in the early part of the day. Economic data from China was also in focus this morning. For the Aussie Dollar. The manufacturing sector was in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

ECB's Kazaks: Premature to make judgment on PEPP future in September

Commenting on a likely withdrawal of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), the central bank’s Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said that “it would be premature for ECB to make a judgment on PEPP future in September.”. “Guidance expected to enhance prices, minimise the required stimulus.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

Euro area: Back in the fast lane

After a contraction of -0.3% q/q in the first quarter, euro area GDP expanded by a strong2.0% q/q in Q2 21, confirming that the economy has now firmly arrived on the road to recovery. That said, in contrast to the US and China, euro area GDP remains still some 3% below its pre-pandemic level. Business and consumers surveys still paint an upbeat picture during July, with the euro area services recovery seemingly accelerating during Q3and unemployment has fallen back below 7.7% in June (from a peak of 8.6% last year). However, bumps on the road could still create setbacks: supply chain bottlenecks remain widespread in the manufacturing sector and have started to weigh on production levels despite full order books. The continued spreading of the delta variant also poses a headwind that could hit the tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors (although we do not expect renewed lockdowns). A key question will be how the economic expansion continues in 2022 when the government’s emergency measures are gradually scaled back and higher inflation (see below) is starting to weigh on consumer real disposable incomes.
Retaildailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Ascending Triangle Points to Strong Breakout

Set a buy-stop at 0.7412 and a take-profit at 0.7500. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a sell-stop at 0.7380 and add a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7450. The AUD/USD pair tilted upwards after the latest Australian retail sales and Services PMI numbers. The pair rose to 0.7405, which was about 1.57% higher than the lowest level in July.
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.19. The greenback's selloff yesterday to 109.19 on broad-based risk-averse buying in jpy and intra-day break below there suggests a re-test of July's bottom at 109.07 would be seen after consolidation, a break would extend decline from July's peak at 111.65 towards 108.70/80 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price above support at 108.57 and yield a much-needed rebound later.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Negative Rates Should be Maintained Despite Disagreements within the ECB

Some of the ECB's more hawkish members have criticized the bank's decision to become more tolerant of inflation before raising interest rates, a sign of the differences in its discussion over whether to reduce asset purchases. In an attempt to move the eurozone economy out of its persistent trend of...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Services PMIs in focus as Europe gets set for a higher open

It was another broadly positive day for markets in Europe yesterday with new record highs for the Stoxx 600 and the FTSE250, while US markets also enjoyed a decent pullback after a lacklustre Monday performance. Concerns that rising infection rates across Asia, and in China especially, appear to be causing...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Yields to edge higher again at the end of 2021 and in 2022 – Danske Bank

Yields made a U-turn in the second quarter, with US 10Y yields falling around 30bp. This trend has continued over summer and US 10Y yields are now down 50bp from their early April peak. Eurozone yields have also declined quite a lot. However, yields are set to tick up later in 2021 as the US labour market improves and the Fed starts tapering, according to economists at Danske Bank.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency market: QE, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP, JPY, CAD

The traditional role of the Fed and central banks since inception is to add and subtract weekly money to the system. By addition and subtraction, the interest rate by trading a true market rate decides the proper level based on weekly money. It's truly market-determined. The 2008 crash came along...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades at fresh three-week highs above 0.7400, eyes on US PMI data

AUD/USD is edging higher for the third straight day. US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 92.00 ahead of ISM Services PMI data. US ADP Employment Change missed the market expectation by a wide margin in July. After closing in the positive territory on the back of the Reserve Bank...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

Markets mixed ahead of data

European stock markets making small gains while Wall Street is eyeing a flat open on Wednesday, as investors eye up the jobs report later in the week. The ADP data today may offer a peak at what’s to come later in the week, although as we always caution, it isn’t the most reliable precursor for Friday’s NFP. It may offer some insight into whether market expectations are overly optimistic or not nearly enough, but we can’t take a great deal away from the release.
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: USD consolidates, equities higher, kiwi jumps

Market News Today – USD holds at pivot point & struggles for direction. (USDIndex 92.00). Equities close at ATH again (USA500 +0.82% 4423) – strong factory orders & signs of an increase in vaccination rates in some key states. Asian markets at 1-wk highs, Yields lead – down again; 10yr 1.175% close. Overnight – NZD rallies on expectations of rate hikes from August & good jobs data (Unemployment down to 4.0%). Strong Chinese Services PMI (54.9 vs 50.3 last month). Gold moves up to $1813, USOil dumps again (missile incident off UAE coast, Iran, UK & US involved) back to $70.00.
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP retreats from 0.8550 ahead of German PMI data

EUR/GBP remains under pressure on Tuesday. The Euro remains muted despite the upbeat economic data. The sterling gains on the strong PMI data, coronavirus ebb. EUR/GBP prints some minor losses in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalise on the previous day’s gain and retreats below 0.8550.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY refreshes monthly low near 109.00 amid US Treasury sell-off

USD/JPY consolidates the previous session’s decline on Tuesday. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. The yen gains on the upbeat economic data and on its safe-haven appeal. USD/JPY remains muted in the Asian session on Tuesday. The movement in the US dollar keeps USD/JPY on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Hawkish RBA decision to fuel the aussie to 0.7450 – Westpac

On Tuesday, AUD/USD stands out by trading near 0.74, a substantial gain. The aussie is underpinned by the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to go ahead with tapering its bond buys. Economists at Westpac expect the pair to hit the 0.7450 level. No change to monetary policy stance. “The RBA...
Businessinvesting.com

Euro zone producer prices accelerate again in June

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices accelerated in June, driven by a further surge in energy prices and underscoring the view that inflation in the single currency area has further to rise. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday that prices at factory gates in the 19...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to tackle year lows in the coming weeks – HSBC

EUR/USD has been hovering below 1.19 as investors are concerned about growth prospects. In the view of economists at HSBC, the contrast in Federal Reserve (FEd) and European Central Bank (ECB) policy narratives could be enough for EUR/USD to challenge the 2021 year-to-date low. Balance of risks is still primed...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stability Amid Bearish Momentum

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. It traded around the 109.47 support level, near the lowest level recorded last week around 109.36, the lowest level in two weeks. As I expected, the dollar will remain under these pressures until the US jobs numbers are announced by the end of the week, the strongest driver of the US dollar pairs during this week. The dollar's trajectory, however, has generally weakened since last Wednesday's Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. It saw the bank signal it was heading toward scaling back its $120 billion per month quantitative easing (QE) program, slower than the market had expected.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Tuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth and the COVID-19 Delta variant challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a second day gave up...

