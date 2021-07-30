EUR/JPY consolidates near 130.00 ahead of EU data

After a contraction of -0.3% q/q in the first quarter, euro area GDP expanded by a strong2.0% q/q in Q2 21, confirming that the economy has now firmly arrived on the road to recovery. That said, in contrast to the US and China, euro area GDP remains still some 3% below its pre-pandemic level. Business and consumers surveys still paint an upbeat picture during July, with the euro area services recovery seemingly accelerating during Q3and unemployment has fallen back below 7.7% in June (from a peak of 8.6% last year). However, bumps on the road could still create setbacks: supply chain bottlenecks remain widespread in the manufacturing sector and have started to weigh on production levels despite full order books. The continued spreading of the delta variant also poses a headwind that could hit the tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors (although we do not expect renewed lockdowns). A key question will be how the economic expansion continues in 2022 when the government’s emergency measures are gradually scaled back and higher inflation (see below) is starting to weigh on consumer real disposable incomes.