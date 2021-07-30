Elephant Butte Residence A Total Loss
Elephant Butte and Truth or Consequences Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 522 Pike Road in Elephant Butte around 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. The residence was totally engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. The homeowner was able to get out of the residence before emergency personnel arrived and was checked by EMS personal because he was released from the hospital from having surgery the day before.www.gpkmedia.com
Comments / 0