HCA seeks $20 million for water distribution system projects

The city of Benton Harbor is getting a $300,000 grant to improve its water system. Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks on Monday announced a total of $2.7 million is being awarded to 16 municipalities through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program. In the case of Benton Harbor, the funds will be for water system enhancement through the replacement of fire hydrants and water valves. The FDCVT Grant Program is intended for communities experiencing one or more conditions that indicate “probable financial stress” as defined in state law. The grants fund specific projects, including infrastructure and public safety enhancements, that move a city, village, or township toward financial stability. Eubanks says by “proactively assisting our local units of government, we are enabling our entire state to thrive.”