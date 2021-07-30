Cancel
HCA seeks $20 million for water distribution system projects

By SAM GALSKI STAFF WRITER
Standard-Speaker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazleton City Authority took a step toward borrowing nearly $20 million for several large-scale water distribution system improvement projects planned for Hazleton, Hazle Twp. and Park Place.

