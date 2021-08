LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Football League Thursday released a memo threatening forfeits and the loss of game checks if an outbreak among unvaccinated players causes an unresolvable disruption to the regular-season schedule. “These operating principles are designed to allow us to play a full season in a safe and responsible way, and address possible competitive or financial issues fairly,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo. “While there is no question that health conditions have improved from last year, we cannot be complacent or simply assume that we will be able to play without interruption.” The league has previously...