Amazon is offering $10 USD in promotional credit to shoppers who register their palm prints in its checkout-free stores and link it to their Amazon account. Amazon says it first introduced its biometric palm scanners, called Amazon One, in September as an easy method of paying for products in-store. As of February, the scanners had been implemented in some of its Whole Foods and Amazon Go stores in Seattle and are now available in 50 locations across the United States. In addition, the company says that thousands of customers have already signed up for the service.