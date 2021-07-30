Our Opinion: Wilson council has time to wade into public pool dialogue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento city council is expected to discuss on Tuesday a new ordinance that could allow homeless people to sue the city. However, the ordinance would also allow the city to clear camps. Under the proposed “Right to Housing” ordinance, homeless people would be offered two different types of housing – like a shelter, trailer, tiny home, Safe Ground tent camp spot, or hotel room. If the person refuses, the city would be able to clear their camp. The city would be required to provide enough shelter beds for everyone, or homeless people could sue.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO