Inside The Tragic Death Of Vince Foster — And The Conspiracy Theories That Followed

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former deputy White House counsel, Vince Foster died by suicide just six months into the Clinton administration on July 20, 1993. But not everyone believes he killed himself. When Vince Foster was found dead by gunshot in July 1993, the national press was ravenous. He wasn’t just any political...

