Gilman co-managing partner driven by desire to communicate and teach

Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in global economy. Our corporate and community volunteers deliver relevant, hands-on experiences that teach students in kindergarten through high school the basics of financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. JA programs empower students to make a connection between what they learn in school and how it can be applied in the real world to own their economic success. Junior Achievement of Southwest New England serves seven Connecticut counties (excluding Fairfield County). In the past two years, JA of Southwest New England served close to 70,000 students, thanks to the efforts of 5,000 business/community volunteers. This year, JA virtualized all programming, serving more than 14,000 students, with a strong focus on innovation and meeting the personalized needs of educators, students, and volunteers.