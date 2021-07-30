Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

7-month-old found in stolen vehicle recovered in SW Houston

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbKJZ_0bCG0YbT00

Authorities are investigating after a 7-month-old was found inside a stolen car recovered in southwest Houston.

The vehicle was found in the 9800 Meadowglen on Thursday. Police said the car was taken when the child's mom left the car running. But the suspect did not get far and abandoned the car and child down the block from where it was taken.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made in the case or the condition of the child.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 5

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related

Comments / 5

Community Policy