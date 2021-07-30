Cancel
Australia's Josh Giddey taken by Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6 in NBA draft

By ESPN staff with AAP
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's Josh Giddey will join the Oklahoma City Thunder after he was selected with the No. 6 pick in Thursday night's [ET] NBA draft. Giddey, who recently debuted for the Boomers during their Olympic warm-up series, was at the Barclays Center in New York City for the announcement. The 18-year-old...

