South Africa's Paula Reto will miss Olympic golf competition after testing positive for COVID-19

Paula Reto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to compete for Team South Africa in the Olympic women’s golf competition next week.

The International Golf Federation made the announcement on Thursday evening, saying that Reto tested positive “as part of the final testing protocol before leaving for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

The IGF also announced that Diksha Dagar of India will replace Reto in accordance with the Late Athlete Replacement Policy as the next available athlete identified by the IGF Reallocation Reserve List.

The women’s competition begins Wednesday at Kasumigaseki Country Club. There will be 60 golfers in the 72-hole, no-cut stroke play event.