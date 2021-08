There’s no doubt that the hottest summer shoe style is inspired by the perpetually sold-out Adidas x Yeezy slides. Not only are they fuss and waterproof (making them perfect for pool and beach days) but they’re also just downright cool. And not only are they notoriously difficult to get ahold of, but they’re also a whopping $750+ a pop, which is, frankly, pretty steep for a pair of slides. Fortunately, if you’ve had your eyes on the best-selling sandals for a hot minute, but haven’t been able to find them in stock (or simply justify the price tag), we’ve found a few solid Yeezy slide dupes to consider instead.