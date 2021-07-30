Cancel
Religion

PEACE OUT LOUD: But for the Grace of God

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: When our community experienced several suicides over the last few months, the Pioneer reached out to a multitude of organizations and individuals to provide information, outreach, education about mental health, and work on suicide awareness prevention. Romy Carver in her role as a community advocate with Columbia-Pacific CCO was one of the people that I contacted. We cried together about the tragic losses and then she shared her story about her mom, and wasn’t sure at that time if she should/could share it because of other family members. The usual response to not talk about suicide and mental health issues and concern about judgement and “what people would think” didn’t really stop Romy from wanting to share this poignant story. Then there it is right in front of us, or on our porch or the street corner. Or again, another suicide … We will continue to have these conversations. We need to talk about mental health and suicide to give people hope and connect them to help. Thank you, Romy, for sharing this very personal story and by being a living example of caring and compassion for all in our community.

#Attempted Suicide#Suicide Ideation#Mental Health#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Crisis#Pioneer#Columbia Pacific Cco#The Oregon State Hospital
