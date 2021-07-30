Camden County woman who drove tanker 75 miles to Wildwood Wawa remains in custody
A Camden County woman who stole a tanker truck and drove it from Bellmawr to Wildwood was ordered to remain in custody Thursday, according to the Courier-Post. The hearing Thursday revealed more details about how Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside, allegedly stole the $190,000 vehicle. She allegedly drove the truck through a locked gate at Taylor Oil Co., knocking it to the ground, about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Sean Fannon said.pressofatlanticcity.com
