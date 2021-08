My two-and-a-half year old shrieked and stomped, tears welling like tiny rainclouds ready to burst. Her dad was trying to put on her snowsuit. “Mommy do it,” she pleaded, so I grabbed the pants and put her on my lap. “Take a deep breath, in and out,” she whispered, closing her eyes, taking in a deep inhale and exhale. Her energy visibly shifted to a calmer state and minutes later we were all outside playing in the snow, the tantrum a mere blip in the day. I was shocked—usually her tantrums lasted at least five minutes (or what feels like an hour).