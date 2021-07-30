The Walking Dead season 11 photo: First look at The Blacklist alum

If it's Thursday then it must be time for another weekly reveal, as the road to the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead gets shorter and shorter. With the TWDU set to have a major presence at this weekend's Comic-Con@Home, we were surprised to get anything let alone a new set of preview images focusing on Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy). But that's not all! With each image is a brief update on where each of the character's minds is at heading into "Part One" next month- as you're about to see: