The Walking Dead season 11 photo: First look at The Blacklist alum

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Walking Dead season 11 premieres in the weeks ahead, we’re going to be seeing a brand new community in the Commonwealth. Not only that, but there are a wide array of new faces that you will meet to go along with that. For today’s article, why not focus...

Moviesdigitalspy.com

Walking Dead director shares new Rick Grimes movie update

The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes spin-off movie is definitely still going ahead, according to the director. Greg Nicotero has given an update about what's happening with the movie, saying it's taking a little longer as they're just making sure "they get it right". Nicotero has admitted he's still not sure...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Images & Updates: Maggie, Negan & More

If it's Thursday then it must be time for another weekly reveal, as the road to the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead gets shorter and shorter. With the TWDU set to have a major presence at this weekend's Comic-Con@Home, we were surprised to get anything let alone a new set of preview images focusing on Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy). But that's not all! With each image is a brief update on where each of the character's minds is at heading into "Part One" next month- as you're about to see:
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 11 sneak peek, Maggie’s not stopping

As we draw near to the premiere of the final season of The Walking Dead, AMC is releasing weekly reveals for part 1 of that season. There have been first look photos, title names for the first eight episodes, character bios, and some clips from the upcoming season. There have also been two episodes of the mini-series The Walking Dead: Origins.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

The Walking Dead’s final season gets first trailer at Comic-Con 2021

The Walking Dead is heading into its 11th and final season later this year, and fans got a sneak peak of what’s next at the TV series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel. During the panel, AMC released the final season’s first trailer which gives the show’s best look yet at the Commonwealth. AMC hasn’t released the trailer on its own on YouTube yet, but it begins at 2:00 in the panel stream.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 11: If we live, we live for them

Today is the day fans of The Walking Dead and the spin-off series have been counting down. Today is the day all three shows in the fandom will have panels at Comic-Con@Home. We will get updates on World Beyond and its 2nd and final season. Fear the Walking Dead will give us something regarding the seventh season, maybe even a premiere date. And, the flagship series, The Walking Dead, will make us emotional as we view the final season’s official trailer.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Maggie’s Story Ahead of Season 11

Lauren Cohan tells "Maggie's Story" in the latest episode of The Walking Dead: Origins, the new special series revisiting key moments from The Walking Dead ahead of Season 11. Recounting Maggie's journey from the Greene family farm, to the prison, to Alexandria and Hilltop, and her return to Virginia after years away on the road with her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller), "Maggie's Story" is now streaming on AMC+ alongside The Walking Dead: The Best of Maggie collection.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Everything We Know

‘The Walking Dead’ is one of the most well-known zombie-based series on cable television. Developed by Frank Darabont, the post-apocalyptic show is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The series revolves around a group of survivors in a world overrun by zombies, known as “walkers.” As society falls apart and people struggle to survive, humans themselves become as big a threat as the walkers.
TV SeriesPolygon

The Walking Dead’s season 11 trailer introduces us to the Commonwealth

The Walking Dead is heading into its 11th and final season later this year, and fans got a sneak peak of what’s next at the TV series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel. During the panel, AMC released the final season’s first trailer which gives the show’s best look yet at the Commonwealth. AMC hasn’t released the trailer on its own on YouTube yet, but it begins at 2:00 in the panel stream.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Be on Netflix?

Surprisingly, we’re less than a month away from the premiere of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. Debuting on Halloween night all the way back in 2010, the AMC juggernaut has produced over 150 episodes, a few spinoffs (Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond), and a slew of heartbreaking moments. Can you believe it’s been over a decade since we first heard Glenn (Steven Yeun) radio into the tank to say, “Hey you, dumbass. Yeah you in the tank. Cozy in there?” to a trapped Rick (Andrew Lincoln)? Time flies. While many fans watch The Walking Dead live, a number of cord-cutters are waiting for the latest season to drop on Netflix.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Previews A New & Deadlier Landscape

As we mentioned in our earlier preview, Fear the Walking Dead made its way to Comic-Con@Home on Saturday, with TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, and Christine Evangelista. and by the time it wrapped, we learned that the series was returning on Sunday, October 17, at 9/8 CT. In addition, Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle will be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Even better, Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, helming an episode. But it wasn't just intel, with two previews for the seventh season showing how our heroes are dealing with life in a landscape burning with radiation.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 10 Steelbook, Zavvi exclusive

The Walking Dead has a little less than a month until the premiere of the final season airs on AMC. Many fans are purchasing memorabilia to add to their collections before the series ends. Season 10 of the series will have a Steelbook release in November. This will be a great item to add to any TWD fans collection.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

New images of the final season of The Walking Dead released

With only a month to go until The living Dead returns for its eleventh and final season, eight new images have been released from the zombie drama series starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Carol (Melissa McBride), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Alden (Callan McAuliffe); look here…
TV Serieslrmonline.com

SDCC 2021: Two First Look Clips for AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

As The Walking Dead starts its farewell tour for its final season, its offspring Fear the Walking Dead is ramping itself to be the primary successor for the franchise. This series heads into the seventh season this fall as everyone has to figure out how to survive a new apocalypse and nuclear fallout. Don’t even understand why everyone is fighting for survival at this point. But, they are.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Michael Cudlitz Returns as Director for Final Season

Michael Cudlitz is back on the set of The Walking Dead — again as a director. The Abraham Ford actor, who starred in seasons 4-6 until his character's death at the end of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) baseball bat in the Season 7 premiere, reveals he will direct at least one episode of the 24-episode Final Season. Cudlitz previously returned to the series as a first-time director on the Season 9 episode "Stradivarius," later stepping back behind the camera for the Season 10 episodes "Silence the Whisperers" and "Open Your Eyes," as well as two episodes of spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Returns in October With New Cast Members for Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes October 17 on AMC. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg confirmed the Season 7 premiere date during the Walking Dead spin-off's San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel Saturday, where the cast and crew previewed the nuclear zombie apocalypse before revealing first-look footage from the new season. Chambliss announced the return of Season 5 guest star Sydney Lemmon (Helstrom) as CRM soldier Isabelle and the return of Season 6 guest star Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian) as Howard, with Walking Dead Universe newcomer Gus Halper (Dickinson) joining as Will.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episodes Will Premiere One Week Early on AMC+

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 will air one week early on AMC+ all season long. As part of its ongoing "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, AMC Networks announced earlier this month the season premiere, "Acheron: Part I," would stream early on AMC+ — releasing on August 15 ahead of the August 22 television premiere on AMC. Past seasons of The Walking Dead released episodes early on Thursdays, but AMC+ subscribers will unlock early access to new Season 11 episodes every Sunday beginning August 15.

