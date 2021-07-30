The Walking Dead season 11 photo: First look at The Blacklist alum

As we mentioned in our earlier preview, Fear the Walking Dead made its way to Comic-Con@Home on Saturday, with TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, and Christine Evangelista. and by the time it wrapped, we learned that the series was returning on Sunday, October 17, at 9/8 CT. In addition, Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle will be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Even better, Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, helming an episode. But it wasn't just intel, with two previews for the seventh season showing how our heroes are dealing with life in a landscape burning with radiation.
