Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants Training Camp Practice Report Day 3 Takeaways and Observations

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 5 days ago

Well, the unthinkable happened because, you know, Murphy's law, and all that.

That's right, the Giants offensive line, the one unit where the team added more coaching resources than players in the off-season, suffered a potential blow to its depth when left guard Shane Lemieux was carted off with a knee injury.

The Giants are already down two offensive linemen, as both projected starting right tackle Matt Peart (back) and reserve center Jonotthan Harrison are on the active/PUP list. Head coach Joe Judge said that all the guys who are currently unable to practice for one reason or another are making progress, but right now, it's unknown when the Giants might be getting any of these guys back.

It’s early, but second-year linebacker Carter Coughlin is off to a good start. Coughlin has seen an uptick in reps with the Giants a bit short handed at inside linebacker—Reggie Ragland (NFI) and Blake Martinez (COVID-19) sidelined—and he has made the most of the increased opportunities.

Coughlin has shown a knack for sniffing out the ball and getting himself into position to make a play. He also brings speed to the game. Given how he’s practiced so far, certainly, that’s helped alleviate some concern about the depth behind Martinez.

The penalty laps returned, and five players—edge Azeez Ojulari, center Nick Gates, quarterback Daniel Jones, receiver Alex Bachman, and center Brett Heggie—were sent on laps around the practice field after committing mental errors.

I have to give credit to tight end Evan Engram, who managed to block out all the off-season noise and chatter about his play (which, despite the Pro Bowl nod, wasn’t as sharp as you’d like to see it) and who came into camp focused on what’s ahead rather than looking back.

With Kyle Rudolph sidelined on PUP, Engram has been making the most of any extra snaps that have come his way, especially those in the red zone, where the Giants did a lot of work on offense Thursday.

"Second year in [the same system], it's always going to be smoother and you can get a little bit more in the details," Engram said after the practice. "Having the big picture stuff down, I'm able to work on the small things each and every day. We're working hard in the meeting room, hard on the field, walkthroughs, definitely having the system down is huge going into year two in this offense."

You can hear more from Engram on his big year ahead in the video above.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes isn’t taking the potential threat of Aaron Robinson cutting into his snaps in the slot lightly.

Holmes snagged an interception early in practice and had a couple of pass breakups Thursday. He told me he is a lot more comfortable in the system and has been trying to sharpen every aspect of his game, including hand-eye coordination with the ball, when to break, and when to close in.

I kept an eye on Daniel Jones for a bit, and the one thing that jumped out at me is how much faster he is in getting the ball out of his hands. The Giants worked on red-zone drills, and Jones made quicker decisions with where to go with the ball despite the defense flooding the end zone with defensive backs. He threw a couple of touchdowns and looked much sharper overall than he did the day before.

Jones continues to stay after practice to get some extra throwing work in. He's done this now for both training camp practices and for the spring practices that the media were admitted to--and for all anyone knows, for all the practices).

Speaking of the passing game, during the red-zone passing drills, I noticed the receivers were bringing the ball up high into their chests and then criss crossing their arms to secure it, a take on the old "high and tight" ball security approach.

Given how poor the Giants were in the red zone last year, it's clear the coaches are leaving nothing to chance in making sure that if the ball reaches its intended target, it stays there and isn't swatted out by a defender.

Thus far, I haven't noticed any extra pre-snap motion from last year, though to be fair, sometimes there is a wall of players blocking the view. And it's possible that the pre-snap motion, if it's in the cards, is coming later in the camp--at let's hope that's the case given the benefits of pre-snap motion in helping a still young quarterback figure out what the defense might be planning to do.

I'm not sure what's up with fourth-round pick Elerson Smith, but he's been on the side working with trainers for the first two days. The Giants didn't announce any injuries for Smith, and it's unknown if he was among those players head coach Joe Judge mentioned as having dealt with COVID before camp and needing to get his wind back.

Saquon Barkley might not be able to practice right now, but he was spotted in Devontae Booker's ear, perhaps sharing some tips with his teammate. Booker is projected to carry most of the load at running back until Barkley is given the green light to return to action.

Find everything you need to know about every player on the Giants' 90-man training camp roster.

Comments / 0

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
48
Followers
521
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Blake Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

5 Giants training camp observations: Kelvin Benjamin blow-up, Daniel Jones struggles, more on Day 1

Giants training camp started on Wednesday, and even as things inch closer back to normal — it was still strange compared to the training camp days of years past. Joe Judge and players spoke to the media in person for the first time, though most of the interviews were conducted from six feet away. There were a bunch of players wearing COVID-19 shields on their helmets, required for players that unvaccianted or not fully vaccinated. For those who fall into that category, they still have to wear regular masks when their helmet is off.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Giants Reportedly Set to Work Out Tight End, Receiver

The New York Giants continue to explore options ahead of their planned joint practices with the Browns and Patriots later this month. New York is hosting Tommy Stevens, formerly a quarterback from Mississippi State who transitioned to tight end, and former 49ers receiver Andy Jones, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Ranking The Top 7 Most Important New York Giants in 2021

The New York Giants are facing their biggest season since 2016. Entering the fifth year of their rebuild that had its fair share of lows, the Giants logged in a notable bounce-back performance last year under head coach Joe Judge, finishing 6-10 and just missing the playoffs in the process.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Week 2 Storylines to Watch

After a day of rest Sunday, the New York Giants are back at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center to begin Week No. 2 of their 2021 training camp. And just in time, as after Monday, the NFL-mandated acclimation period comes to an end. So here is a look at some items of interest ahead of the coming week of camp.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Newly-signed Giants Offensive Lineman Joe Looney Decides to Retire

Joe Looney, we hardly knew ya. The offensive lineman who spent the last five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and who had signed with the Giants Saturday to provide depth along the interior offensive line has decided to retire after concluding that his body was no longer responding the way he needed it to.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Top New York Giants Facing "Make or Break" Seasons

One common situation that can be seen often around professional sports is something we can refer to as “the anomaly year.” Whether it is an individual player or team, specific circumstances throughout a season can make one of those two seem better than they are in actuality. On the opposite...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

How the New York Giants Can Best Deploy Their Abundance of Receivers

The modernizing of the New York Giants' offense relies on several variables: offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's scheme, quarterback Daniel Jones' pocket awareness, and the offensive line's adequacy in the trenches. All of these factors proved to be significant deficiencies during the 2020 season. But one unit took an important step...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Joe Judge Unhappy as Giants' Spirited Practice Takes Ugly Turn

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC. Giants head coach Joe Judge usually spends part of the time before the team hits the field for a practice to share his thoughts and expectations for the day ahead. And with the first of the team's fully padded practices scheduled for...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Giants TE Evan Engram Determined to Change Narrative on His Career

Giants tight end Evan Engram is a little extra optimistic about the coming season. And why shouldn’t he be? Engram, entering his fifth NFL season, is coming off his first off-season in which he didn’t have to devote part of his training to rehabbing from an injury that cost him valuable playing time the year prior.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Hamstring Tweak | Report

The last thing the Giants want to hear about any of their players is that they have to deal with any kind of injury. But in the case of top receiver Kenny Golladay, who left Tuesday's padded practice early after a collision with inside linebacker Tae Crowder on a play in which he not only appeared to bang his hand but also grab his hamstring, the news is not exactly catastrophic.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Sign Receiver Andy Jones

The Giants are signing veteran receiver Andy Jones to their training camp roster, ESPN reports, citing Jones's agent Christina Phillips. Jones, 6'1" and 217 pounds, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville in 2016. He initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent the 2016 season on the practice squad and was waived the following year after failing to make the 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy