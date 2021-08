Abbott Made Money Off the Deaths of Texans and is On Track To Do It Again. AUSTIN, Texas — Over the weekend, the Houston Chronicle slammed Gov. Greg Abbott over the biggest scandal in current Texas politics, releasing a scathing op-ed from the entire editorial board entitled “We froze and Abbott got paid $1 million from the billionaire profiteer of Texas’ deadly storm.” The op-ed highlights Abbott’s acceptance of a million dollar check from energy tycoon Kelcy Warren, who made billions off of February’s power outages while Texans froze to death in their homes — as well as Abbott’s persistent refusal to fix the power grid and prevent a similar disaster from happening again.