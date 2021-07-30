LPD offers tutorial session for civil service exam for police officer positions
The Lima Police Department is looking at hiring a minimum of eight police officers, starting at just over $22 an hour. You must be 21 years old and don’t need to have started your police training before you apply for the positions. But you do need to take a civil service exam. They are trying to ease the anxiety of taking the exam by offering a tutorial session either in person or on Facebook to give potential candidates an idea of what is on the test.www.hometownstations.com
