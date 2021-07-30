Dierks Bentley Enlists Breland + Hardy for New Single, ‘Beers on Me’ [Listen]

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley just dropped his brand new song “Beers On Me” today. After listening to it this morning, we are definitely thinking about taking him up on that this summer. The brand new song features newcomers Hardy and Breland. The three diverse artists bring a new sound to a rather popular theme about a bunch of friends kickin’ it back and having some beers to let off some steam at the end of the week. While Bentley brings his classic, laid-back rhythm, Hardy and Breland contribute a newer hip-hop sound to the country song through the lyrics. Together, it’s definitely a jam we’ll be playing on repeat.