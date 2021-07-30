Dierks Bentley Enlists Breland + Hardy for New Single, ‘Beers on Me’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has officially unveiled his new single. The veteran country singer taps Breland and Hardy for a collaboration on a fun new track titled "Beers on Me." The song is a light-hearted romp about friends just meeting up for a good time at the local watering hole, blowing off steam from whatever problems they've been going through. In this instance, the narrator is offering to spring for the tab:
