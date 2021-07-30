Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Penn State to Hold Commencement Celebration Weekend Next Spring for Class of 2020

By Geoff Rushton
State College
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after they had virtual commencement ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn State’s Class of 2020 graduates will be invited back to campus for an in-person celebration next spring. The university announced on Thursday the Class of 2020 Commencement Celebration Weekend will take place April 29 to May...

www.statecollege.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Commencement Address#Class Of 2020#Penn State To#Penn State#Penn Staters#The Bryce Jordan Center#The Alumni Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
The Daily Collegian

Penn State to award $10M in student COVID-19 relief funding for summer 2021

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State is awarding COVID-19 relief grants totaling $10 million to help students enrolled during the summer 2021 semester cover any component of their cost of attendance or other emergency expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are part of $76.2 million allocated to the University for student emergency aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III, as authorized by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) that was signed into law in March.
Hershey, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State College of Medicine welcomes entering class of 2021

Penn State College of Medicine welcomed its incoming class of medical students July 12 through 16 with a weeklong orientation. The event was hybrid with both in person and virtual instruction and activities. This is the first time in two years the students were able to gather together in-person for orientation activities.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

PHOTOS: Penn State's weekend recruiting visitors & campers

Then NCAA’s July recruiting dead period ended Sunday, and James Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff wasted no time taking advantage of the weeklong ability to play host to prospects on campus. A handful of unofficial visitors were on hand Sunday, which also featured the Nittany Lions’ Underclass Showcase II camp.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Texas State prepares for summer 2021 commencement events

SAN MARCOS – Veronica Muzquiz Edwards, chief executive officer of InGenesis Inc., and Texas State Distinguished Alumna will be the keynote speaker during one of Texas State University’s commencement ceremonies for summer 2021 degree candidates on August 6 in Strahan Arena at the University Events Center. Edwards will speak during...
Dubois, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State DuBois announces immediate COVID-19 masking changes

DuBOIS, Pa. -- Following latest CDC guidance, masks are now required indoors on the Penn State DuBois campus as Clearfield County has reached substantial/high transmission levels. Pennsylvania is experiencing accelerating COVID-19 case counts across the state, and as of Aug. 3, 2021, Penn State DuBois is in an area of...
EducationThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Sawyer Seminar postdoc and grad fellows named

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State has named a Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow and two Mellon Graduate Fellows as part of an upcoming Sawyer Seminar devoted to the study of early modern architecture and urbanism. Jointly hosted by the College of Arts and Architecture and the College of the Liberal Arts, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation-funded program will bring more than a dozen visiting scholars to Penn State to give public lectures, participate in colloquia with graduate students and conduct digital humanities workshops. The title of the 2021-22 Sawyer Seminar is “Transmission, Containment, Transformation: A Comparative Approach to Architecture and Contagion in Early Modern Cities.”
State College, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

2nd student death at Penn State tied to COVID-19 as fall approaches

Another Penn State University student death related to COVID-19 has delivered a sobering campus blow with fall semester approaching, the delta variant rising nationally and a campus meeting planned Tuesday to update mitigation plans this upcoming academic year. Officials with the state’s flagship public university Monday confirmed the passing of...
EducationOnward State

What You Need To Know About Penn State’s Fall 2021 COVID-19 Plans

If you missed Penn State’s fall semester town hall Tuesday afternoon, there’s a lot you probably need to catch up on. In a gist, vaccines aren’t mandatory, COVID-19 testing is ramping up, and mask policies aren’t changing…yet. To learn more about Penn State’s fall semester plans, check out what we know so far.
NFLScarlet Nation

Luke & Ryan Montgomery recap weekend visit to Penn State

In-person recruiting is back for one week only, and Penn State hit the ground running Sunday hosting an Underclassmen Showcase that brought about 250 up-and-coming prospects to State College. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, from Findley, Ohio, was one of the top players to make the trip. Already...
Williamsport, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn College summer commencement set for Aug. 7

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology will hold a Summer 2021 Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 7, for the more than 200 students who have petitioned to graduate. The in-person ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Community Arts Center. The event is open to students who are...
Philadelphia, PAOnward State

Penn State Student Dies Following Battle With COVID-19

A Penn State student has died as a result of COVID-19-related complications, according to family and social media posts. Neil Patel, a 20-year-old sixth-semester Schreyer Honors College scholar studying finance, died on Sunday, August 1, following a four-month battle with COVID-19. He is the second known Penn State student to die after contracting the virus.
Penn, PAheraldstandard.com

Penn State Fayette students receive grants

Quentin Hales and Tara Lyons, students of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, were among the fifty-four Penn State students awarded 2021 Erickson Discovery grants from the Office of Undergraduate Education at University Park. Hales and Lyons will each receive $3,500 to support their proposed research projects, to be conducted over the summer of 2021. Hales, a junior Physics major from Uniontown, will study “Numerical Solutions to the Forced Soliton Equation” under the supervision of Andrew Royston, assistant professor of physics, who helped to discover the equation with collaborators Ilarion V. Melnikov and Constantinos Papageorgakis. Their work was published in the American Physical Society. Hales was awarded first place in the undergraduate research category of the Fall Learning Fair for his work on this project, and he was invited to participate in the second-annual summer mentorship program offered by Fayette LaunchBox powered by Penn State. Hales and Royston intend to publish their work within the next year.
Penn, PAState College

Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Add Yet Another to 2022 Class on Busy Saturday

Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class isn’t slowing down, adding a second commitment of the day on Saturday evening. Four-star linebacker Abdul Carter announced on Twitter his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions, choosing James Franklin’s program over South Carolina and LSU, among others. Carter is the second prospect...
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

Auburn prepares to celebrate summer graduates during commencement weekend

This weekend, Auburn University will celebrate summer 2021 graduates with two days of ceremonies inside Auburn Arena. Graduation weekend events will begin on Friday, Aug. 6, with the commencement address and Graduate School ceremony followed by the undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 7. Open to all graduates and guests, Friday’s...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Nine Penn State commits inside updated Top247 for 2022 class

Penn State has caught fire on the Class of 2022 college football recruiting trail, carrying 20 commitments in a collection ranked second nationally. An updated installment of 247Sports' Top247 prospect rankings — published on Wednesday afternoon — includes nine members of that group, further reflecting a strong foundation. Quarterback Drew...
College SportsReading Eagle

Penn State stands at No. 1 in Class of 2022 football recruiting rankings

Penn State will begin preseason football camp later this week as the No. 1 team in the country, at least in the Class of 2022 recruiting rankings. After a whirlwind July, which included the commitment of Gov. Mifflin running back Nick Singleton and 11 other rising high school seniors, the Nittany Lions moved to the top spot in the Rivals and 247 Sports rankings this week.
Canton, GAtribuneledgernews.com

St. Lawrence University 2020 graduates returning to Canton for commencement this weekend

Jul. 29—CANTON — The Class of 2020 is returning to St. Lawrence University this weekend for last year's lost celebration. When extended spring breaks ended at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, most area college students were required to leave campus — at the time, for an unknowable term. Two months later, video acknowledgements replaced ceremony traditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy