Penn State to Hold Commencement Celebration Weekend Next Spring for Class of 2020

Quentin Hales and Tara Lyons, students of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, were among the fifty-four Penn State students awarded 2021 Erickson Discovery grants from the Office of Undergraduate Education at University Park. Hales and Lyons will each receive $3,500 to support their proposed research projects, to be conducted over the summer of 2021. Hales, a junior Physics major from Uniontown, will study “Numerical Solutions to the Forced Soliton Equation” under the supervision of Andrew Royston, assistant professor of physics, who helped to discover the equation with collaborators Ilarion V. Melnikov and Constantinos Papageorgakis. Their work was published in the American Physical Society. Hales was awarded first place in the undergraduate research category of the Fall Learning Fair for his work on this project, and he was invited to participate in the second-annual summer mentorship program offered by Fayette LaunchBox powered by Penn State. Hales and Royston intend to publish their work within the next year.