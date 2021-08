Welcome to another edition of Nashville Predators News & Rumors. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Ryan Ellis trade. Also, we will talk about the rumors surrounding Pavel Buchnevich and how it connects to the Predators. Then, we will touch on the news of Predators prospect Luke Prokop becoming the first openly gay player under an NHL contract. Finally, we will discuss the Seattle Kraken’s pick from the Predators, Calle Jarnkrok.