‘Violence begets violence’: WPD captain speaks about drive-by shooting that left one dead, another in critical condition
WILMINGTON — At a press briefing Thursday evening, Cpt. Thomas Tilmon, who oversees Wilmington Police Department’s criminal investigations division, said officers arrived within minutes to the 800 block of South 13th Street in response to a drive-by shooting that took place right before 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two female victims were shot.portcitydaily.com
