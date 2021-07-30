Free Webinar: Turn Raw Data into Actionable Data with RFID and Traceability

Local nonprofit experts to host free webinars to help nonprofits turn the pandemic-disruption into opportunity. Is your organization working at optimum efficiency? If not, you are not alone. The Winkler Group has seen many organizations struggle because they do not have a plan at all, or because their existing plan is no longer relevant. The nonprofit consulting firm has been able to help many organizations and will be sharing their experience in a free, two-part webinar series for nonprofit organizations. The live webinar series, “Turning Disruption Into Opportunity: The Tools You Need for a Strategic Plan that Works” will be held July 27 and August 10 at 11 a.m. EST. Each webinar is just 30-minutes and attendees will learn: • How to use the strategic planning process to raise money. • Three essential elements of a successful plan. • Why a simple plan is better than a complex one. • What KPIs determine success. For many organizations, strategic planning is a formality, a planning process that they work through every five years. The Winkler Group has developed a simple framework that is easy to use and implement. Organizations partnering with The Winkler Group will develop a plan that will help them generate constituent and community investment while achieving long-term growth goals. Part One, Tues. Jul. 27 at 11 a.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_yYcRIW3yQeSJplSAHW_WIg Part Two, Tues. August 10 at 11 a.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN__MBwGAboTKu14Eenvz9FOQ All registrants will receive a copy of the presentation if they are unable to attend either session. For more information, contact Jessica Browning at the Winkler Group: jbrowning@winklergroup.com. The Winkler Group, a national nonprofit consulting firm specializing in capital campaigns and strategic planning, is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with offices in Florida, Georgia, New York, and North Carolina. 1036 eWall St., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 843.849.6256 www.WinklerGroup.com.