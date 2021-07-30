Cancel
Free Webinar: Turn Raw Data into Actionable Data with RFID and Traceability

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

FLORENCE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Balluff hosts a FREE, 30-minute live webinar where attendees will learn the importance of using a good data software and how a quality data solutions partner can provide the strategies needed to improve quality and efficiency. Includes real-world examples. Date: Aug. 5, 2021. Time:...

cpapracticeadvisor.com

See the Data, Be the Data

Bring up “data” or “analytics,” and you might start to see eyes glaze over. But more and more industries are recognizing the power of data. For example, the Oakland Athletics showed just how powerful data could be when they used analytics to evaluate underutilized players. With these analytics, the team made its way to the playoffs while working on a small budget, and the game was forever changed.
Benzinga

Harnessing Big Data: 3 Best Free Conferences To Attend This Year

Learn how alternative data can be used for your business’ benefits. Big data has been the backbone of the modern economy for a while now. Businesses use traditional and alternative data to make more effective decisions, gain a competitive edge, or even base their whole business models on data gathering. However, with the technologies in this area developing extremely fast, those involved with data management, analytics or engineering, need to constantly update their knowledge to stay on top of the field. There’s no better way to do that than attending specialized events.
Softwaremssqltips.com

What are Data Flows in Azure Data Factory?

Azure Data Factory is a managed serverless data integration service of the Azure Data Platform. By building pipelines, you can transfer and manipulate data from a variety of data sources. In this tip, we’ll introduce you to the concept of data flows. What are they, and when should you use them?
SoftwareVentureBeat

Why unstructured data is the future of data management

Enterprises are increasingly relying on unstructured data for regulatory, analytic, and decision-making purposes. Unstructured data will power analytics, machine learning, and business intelligence. According to the latest figures from research firm ITC, the volume of unstructured data is set to grow from 33 zettabytes in 2018 to 175 zettabytes, or...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Latest big data developments in the realm of data lakehouse

I recently wrote a post about the concept of the data lakehouse, which in some ways, brings components of what I outlined in the my rant about databases and what I wanted to see in a new database system. In this post, I am going to make an attempt to describe a roll-up of some recent big data developments that you should be aware of.
Softwaretechwire.net

Awesome On-Demand Webinar Alert: Watch us lose Microsoft 365 Data!

It could be a malicious attack. It could be a silly user error. It could be a critical file deleted by mistake. It could be an unchecked box in the administrative settings of Microsoft 365. Without a solution to back-up and restore Microsoft 365 data, your organization may be at...
Sciencearxiv.org

ArchaeoDAL: A Data Lake for Archaeological Data Management and Analytics

With new emerging technologies, such as satellites and drones, archaeologists collect data over large areas. However, it becomes difficult to process such data in time. Archaeological data also have many different formats (images, texts, sensor data) and can be structured, semi-structured and unstructured. Such variety makes data difficult to collect, store, manage, search and analyze effectively. A few approaches have been proposed, but none of them covers the full data lifecycle nor provides an efficient data management system. Hence, we propose the use of a data lake to provide centralized data stores to host heterogeneous data, as well as tools for data quality checking, cleaning, transformation, and analysis. In this paper, we propose a generic, flexible and complete data lake architecture. Our metadata management system exploits goldMEDAL, which is the most complete metadata model currently available. Finally, we detail the concrete implementation of this architecture dedicated to an archaeological project.
Computerstwollow.com

Data Mining vs. Data Analytics

The world around us is getting data-driven rapidly. Most of our actions, if not all, performed on digital platforms generate massive datasets, comprising critical insights that no one had imagined even a few years back! Nowadays, businesses of all dimensions invest in data strategies to enhance their conventional operations and outcomes dramatically. Consequently, the scope of data has increased, bringing more employment opportunities across the globe.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Data Densification in Tableau

All you will ever need to understand data densification in Tableau. Let’s start with a few important questions. Why will I ever need to know data densification in Tableau?. Well, if you ever build a dashboard where you want to show any type of curved path like flight paths on a map, Sankey diagrams, radial charts, etc. you would need data densification.
Softwaremediapost.com

Comscore To Integrate First-Party Data Into Its Cookie-Free Solution

Comscore announced that it will begin incorporating first-party data into its cookie-free audience targeting solution, Predictive Audiences. The capability was developed in conjunction with Experian, InfoSum and LiveRamp. The collaboration with matching and clean-room providers will make the solution the only one offering advertisers the ability to use their first-party...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Telefónica Tech and C2RO join forces to offer a new AI video analytics solution that transforms the physical world into actionable data

Telefónica Tech includes the C2RO PERCEIVE™ solution in its portfolio to complement the space analytics proposal and help companies improve customer experience and resource optimisation. C2RO PERCEIVE™ provides real-time analysis of visitor and customer footfall, socio-demographic analysis, dwell times, demographically sorted tours, queue measurement and attraction to points of interest...
Artificial Intelligencearxiv.org

Foundations of data imbalance and solutions for a data democracy

Dealing with imbalanced data is a prevalent problem while performing classification on the datasets. Many times, this problem contributes to bias while making decisions or implementing policies. Thus, it is vital to understand the factors which cause imbalance in the data (or class imbalance). Such hidden biases and imbalances can lead to data tyranny and a major challenge to a data democracy. In this chapter, two essential statistical elements are resolved: the degree of class imbalance and the complexity of the concept; solving such issues helps in building the foundations of a data democracy. Furthermore, statistical measures which are appropriate in these scenarios are discussed and implemented on a real-life dataset (car insurance claims). In the end, popular data-level methods such as random oversampling, random undersampling, synthetic minority oversampling technique, Tomek link, and others are implemented in Python, and their performance is compared.
Agriculturevtcng.com

Free webinar series on tap for sugarmakers

A free webinar series offered through University of Vermont Extension covers a broad array of topics of interest to maple producers from maple production and forestry practices to business management. Online sessions will be held from late July to October. Presenters will include Abby van den Berg, a plant physiologist;...
Technologymediapost.com

Comscore Enables Cookie-Free Audience Targeting Via 1st-Party Data

Comscore, which established itself as one of the ad industry's major media audience-measurement services based on an opt-in panel of consumers, this morning announced a new "cookie-free" audience-targeting capability enabling marketers to utilize their own "first-party" consumer data. The new service, part of Comscore's "Predictive Audiences" platform, is a collaboration...
Engineeringsme.org

Using AI, ML to turn data into greenbacks at Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ AI journey started in 2019 at a South Carolina facility producing large diesel engines for use in generator sets, naval and marine applications and military vehicles. Upon completion of the assembly process, each engine is subjected to rigorous testing. During this testing process, subtle indications of a...
Credits & Loanscreditdonkey.com

Level 3 Data

This article contains references to products from our partners. We may receive compensation if you apply or shop through links in our content. You help support CreditDonkey by reading our website and using our links. (read more) If you sell products or services to other businesses or government agencies, you...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Biased Data and How to Deal with It

A student of mine just finished an honors project in Data Science that involved classification — or at least he thought he finished. He was given a mix of several thousands of tweets posted by ~2,000 students and ~700 entrepreneurs from the Boston area. He had to train an ML model (RandomForestClassifier) that would predict whether a tweet had been posted by a student or by an entrepreneur. Sounds like a no-brainer. He randomly selected 70% of tweets for training and the rest for testing. The model seemingly worked and had an accuracy of 83% — not bad at all for a course project.
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

Study finds bundling RFID with electronic data interchange increases hospital efficiency, reduces expenses

The National Academy of Medicine estimated the U.S. healthcare system wastes an average of $765 billion per year on misplaced or expired supplies. Research published in Production and Operations Management “The Joint Use of RFID and EDI: Implications for Hospital Performance,” which included authors Kang Bok Lee, EBSCO Associate Professor of Business Analytics at the Harbert College of Business at Auburn University, and Harbert College alum Randy V. Bradley, who is currently Associate Professor in Supply Chain Management at the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, reveals a key strategy for hospitals to track equipment and supplies and increase performance, while reducing personnel expenses and readmission rates.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Free consultancy helps industry see sense in data

As industry seeks to bolster productivity and efficiency in the wake of 2020's lockdown, automation specialist Novotek UK and Ireland is urging businesses to strengthen their data strategy with advanced industrial analytics software. To this end, the company has partnered with GE Digital to offer six hours of free data analytics consultancy with purchase of GE Digital's Proficy CSense software through summer 2021.
Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Turning Disruption Into Opportunity: The Tools You Need for a Strategic Plan that Works. A free, two-part webinar series.

Local nonprofit experts to host free webinars to help nonprofits turn the pandemic-disruption into opportunity. Is your organization working at optimum efficiency? If not, you are not alone. The Winkler Group has seen many organizations struggle because they do not have a plan at all, or because their existing plan is no longer relevant. The nonprofit consulting firm has been able to help many organizations and will be sharing their experience in a free, two-part webinar series for nonprofit organizations. The live webinar series, “Turning Disruption Into Opportunity: The Tools You Need for a Strategic Plan that Works” will be held July 27 and August 10 at 11 a.m. EST.  Each webinar is just 30-minutes and attendees will learn: • How to use the strategic planning process to raise money. • Three essential elements of a successful plan. • Why a simple plan is better than a complex one. • What KPIs determine success. For many organizations, strategic planning is a formality, a planning process that they work through every five years. The Winkler Group has developed a simple framework that is easy to use and implement. Organizations partnering with The Winkler Group will develop a plan that will help them generate constituent and community investment while achieving long-term growth goals. Part One, Tues. Jul. 27 at 11 a.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_yYcRIW3yQeSJplSAHW_WIg Part Two, Tues. August 10 at 11 a.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN__MBwGAboTKu14Eenvz9FOQ All registrants will receive a copy of the presentation if they are unable to attend either session. For more information, contact Jessica Browning at the Winkler Group: jbrowning@winklergroup.com. The Winkler Group, a national nonprofit consulting firm specializing in capital campaigns and strategic planning, is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with offices in Florida, Georgia, New York, and North Carolina. 1036 eWall St., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 843.849.6256 www.WinklerGroup.com.

