Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market to be driven at a CAGR of 20% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 84 Billion in 2020. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a cost-effective and energy-efficient lighting device that illuminates when electric current passes through it. These lights offer durability and a long lifespan and are available in a wide range of colors. Besides this, they are eco-friendly, utilize lesser energy than traditional bulbs, have low heat output, do not contain any toxic elements, and offer more than 40 times the average life of conventional lights. Owing to these benefits, these devices are commonly used in various electronic gadgets, display boards, automobiles, etc.