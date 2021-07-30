Creighton Non-Conference Schedule Review

On Thursday morning Creighton Men's Basketball released the 2021-2022 season non-conference schedule. With the Bluejays now being members of the Big-East conference, the holiday tournaments seem to be getting better every year. Looking down the schedule we take a look at the biggest sleeper, games we are excited for, and give a prediction on where the Bluejays will stand after completing the non-conference play. This Creighton team is extremely talented and very young. The non-conference play will give the young Bluejays a chance to grow up and be ready for Big East basketball.