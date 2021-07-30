Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies draft Ziaire Williams 10th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft

By pfleming15
grizzlybearblues.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 10th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies select Ziaire Williams from the University of Stanford. The 19-year old played one season at Stanford, averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 37.4% from the field and 29.1% from 3 in 20 games. He had a rough season this past year, as he dealt with COVID, Stanford’s protocols that kept them off campus for a lot of the year, injuries, and deaths in the family.

www.grizzlybearblues.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ziaire Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Nba Draft#Covid#Wojespn#The Memphis Grizzlies#Google Podcasts#Apple Podcasts#Grizzly Bear Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NBA
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks Draft: A scout and non-believer talk Ziaire Williams

Ziaire Williams, NBA Draft. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports. Ahead of the NY Knicks draft, Part II of the “Scout and a Non-Believer” series will be discussing Ziaire Williams, the long, multi-talented forward from Stanford who’s among the most intriguing prospects in a draft full of them. My...
NBAtheScore

Ziaire Williams: Facing 'Uncle' LeBron is 'going to be a crazy night'

Memphis Grizzlies first-round pick Ziaire Williams was teammates with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon High School and will now be playing against his father, LeBron James, in the NBA. When asked about the prospect of facing the Los Angeles Lakers star, whom he knows as "Uncle LeBron," Williams said he...
NBABleacher Report

Ziaire Williams' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Stanford star Ziaire Williams with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Ziaire Williams. Position: SG/SF. Height: 6'9" Pro Comparison: Cam Reddish. Scouting Report: Williams' size, shooting stroke, ball skills and defensive tools...
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert predicts Ziaire Williams goes under pick No. 18.5

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham is a virtual lock to go first overall in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft at -8000 (risk $8,000 to win $100). The other two picks inside the top three appear to be solidifying. Jalen Green (+1600) and Evan Mobley (+2000) have the second and third-best odds to be drafted first and will likely round out the top three in a highly-talented NBA Draft 2021 class.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams headed to Memphis after New Orleans takes him 10th

Ziaire Williams will spend even less time with New Orleans — which selected him 10th in Thursday’s NBA draft — than he did with Stanford. As soon as his named was called, the one-and-done Cardinal forward was headed to Memphis as part of a multi-player deal that involved Jonas Valanciunas, Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe.
grizzlybearblues.com

The Memphis Grizzlies are playing a dangerous game

In the Grizzlies’ end of season presser, general manager Zachary Kleiman said that rebuilding isn’t exactly a linear process; the primary goal was to bring a championship to Memphis. That, of course, sounds great in theory, but last week made it immediately clear that the inevitable consequences of this approach involve taking clear steps back in the short-term in order to take a leap forward in the long-term.
NBAlakers365.com

Uncle LeBron James’ 9-word Advice To Grizzlies Rookie Ziaire Williams

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to show his support to his nephew Ziaire Williams, who was drafted 10th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2021 NBA Draft. On Twitter, LeBron congratulated Williams and expressed how proud he is of the new Grizzlies rookie. As someone who went through the same process and handled the pressure of being a lottery pick, the Lakers forward also gave some words of wisdom to Ziaire as he starts his professional basketball journey in the NBA.
NBA247Sports

NBA Mock Drafts: Stanford's Ziaire Williams projected in first round

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday evening and one of Stanford’s own is projected to go in the first round. A consensus of mock drafts around the web has Ziaire Williams going in the mid-to-late first round after his lone season with the Cardinal. The NBA Draft begins at...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
Posted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy