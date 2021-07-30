Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lady Gaga Was Supposed to Disappear Into a Pipe at the Olympics

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Lady Gaga may have an uncanny lookalike at this year's Olympics, it now turns out that Mother Monster herself was supposed to show up as well. As part of the over-the-top show, the Olympic Committee initially wanted Gaga to appear remotely as the beloved video game character, red hat and all. And the plan of action? To have her jump into a warp pipe and reappear in the arena as Japan's comedy queen, Naomi Watanabe, in a nod to a stunt by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the 2016 Olympics. Which would've been a time warp, indeed.

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Watanabe
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Shinzo Abe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Olympic Committee#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Super Mario
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Feast Your Eyes on Lady Gaga’s Head-Turning Valentino Couture

If you’re a Lady Gaga fan, you know that the superstar has been flexing looks all week long. Ahead of her concert with Tony Bennet at Radio City Hall this week, Gaga has brought along a bevy of statement looks with her to New York. I mean, did you catch her Old Hollywood-style Richard Quinn look? It was a hard look to top, but last night, the singer debuted her latest Manhattan-ready ensemble, and it’s one of her boldest yet. She slipped into a glamorous Valentino Haute Couture number that couldn’t help but turn heads.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Lady Gaga is nailing Italian glamour with overlined lips

If you've seen the trailer for Lady Gaga's new film House of Gucci, you've probably already scoured the internet for a deep-red lipstick that rivals the one worn by Gaga in her latest role as Patrizia Reggiani. Just me?. It's fair to say Lady Gaga's beauty journey has been pretty...
TennisPosted by
Page Six

Lady Gaga rocks tiny tennis skirt on the court

The “Born This Way” singer was snapped taking tennis lessons Sunday while on a weekend getaway with her boyfriend Michael Polansky in Northern California. Gaga, 35, traded in her disco stick for a tennis racket and wore an all-white Nike outfit for the occasion. But just because she was getting...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free While Soaking Up The Sun In Her Backyard — Video

Baby she was born this way! Lady Gaga showed off her stunning natural look as she forwent using makeup in a new sunny selfie. Watch the video here. Lady Gaga, 35, is a true natural beauty. While often known for her extravagant fashion choices, the “Rain On Me” singer switched things up when she posed without makeup and a top for a sunny backyard video selfie that she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, July 6. In the footage, Gaga’s natural skin glowed in the sun and her hair lightly blew in the wind as she used to her hand to cover her bare breast. The tattoos on Gaga’s arm were also visible in the selfie. She captioned her post: “may your heart shine like the sun.”
CelebritiesNBC Los Angeles

Lady Gaga Has an Olympian Doppelgänger

Lady Gaga fans are used to the Grammy and Oscar winner being able to do just about anything. But they weren't expecting to see her as an Olympic athlete!. All right, the truth is that Gaga is not competing at the Tokyo Olympics. But many of her fans looked at one particular athlete, Jordanian taekwondo competitor Julyana Al-Sadeq, and decided there was something very familiar in that (poker) face!
CelebritiesRefinery29

Lady Gaga Just Wore Two Of Summer’s Biggest Swim Trends

Twelve years after she emerged from a swimming pool in latex for the ”Poker Face” music video, Lady Gaga is back to her old ways. On Wednesday, the “Rain On Me” singer posted a video of herself on Instagram mimicking the music video move. This time, she wore a star-shaped string bikini and a gold belly chain — two of this summer’s top trends. And while the current version was more Hot Girl Summer than American Horror Story, that didn’t hinder it from making a splash in the hearts of her many Little Monsters.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Channels the 1960s in a Collared Minidress & Disco Ball Pumps

Lady Gaga brought the 1960s to the modern-day this week, channeling fashion icon Twiggy with her latest look. The “Poker Face” singer herself stepped out of her New York hotel this afternoon in retro-chic fashion, modeling a mini black dress courtesy of designer Andrew Gn. The now sold-out $2,715 design once features a dramatic collar, embellished buttons and structured shoulders.
Malibu, CAGossip Cop

Report: ‘Smitten’ Lady Gaga Engaged To Boyfriend, ‘Gearing Up For Next Step’

Are Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky getting married? One report says the two are getting ready for the next step. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have made a home of Malibu. The two are reportedly smitten with each other and plan to announce their engagement very soon. A source explains that the two got closer after Gaga’s dog’s got kidnapped, and now, the source says, “she doesn’t know what she’d do without him.” The insider adds that Gaga “believes Michael Polansky is her soul mate.”
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Lady Gaga Stepped Out in an Ab-Baring Sweatsuit and Nighttime Sunglasses

Mother monster traded in her 9-inch platform boots and angel wings for a comfy-chic sweatsuit and sneakers following her opening performance with Tony Bennett. On Tuesday night, Lady Gaga appeared to be very happy with her and Bennett's first performance of the much-talked-about concerts series at Radio City Music Hall in honor of Bennett's 95th birthday and "last N.Y.C. performances," according to DailyMail. Gaga exited a black SUV and returned to her N.Y.C. hotel with her hands in the air and a big smile on her face.
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

You Can Now Buy Lady Gaga's Inauguration Brooch

Out of all the many memorable moments from Lady Gaga's inauguration entrance, her brooch stood out as one of the more subtle yet defining symbols that morning — a dove carrying an olive brand as a gesture of peace and hope. Now, the gold accessory — made by Parisian house...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lady Gaga fans are convinced this Olympian is her twin

Fans of the singer could not help but look at the photos of Julyana Al-Sadeq of Jordan and Milena Titoneli from Brazil as they faced off in Women’s Taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics. While Titoneli ended up defeating Al-Sadeq, it wasn’t the match itself that caught the Little Monsters’ attention. Instead, they were rubbing their eyes on Al-Sadeq, who, judging from the images, could apparently be Gaga’s long-lost twin.
Combat SportsPosted by
TheWrap

Why Tokyo Olympics Viewers Confused Lady Gaga for Jordanian Taekwondo Fighter

Julyana Al-Sadeq, a taekwondo competitor representing Jordan, is going viral, as many social media users are noticing her striking resemblance to the "Bad Romance" singer. The athlete competed against Brazil representative Milena Titoneli in the Taekwondo Women's Welterweight event Monday and though she ultimately lost, pictures of the athlete went around on social media. In fact, a tweet by fan account Gaga Daily - which has over half a million followers - shared a photo of Al-Sadeq midfight, captioning it "Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics." The tweet now has over 24,000 likes.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Is Lady Gaga Competing At The Tokyo Olympics? [LOOK]

Is Lady Gaga competing in the Tokyo Olympics? If yes, in what sport and category?. Fans of the "Art Pop" hitmaker were surprised to see who looked like Lady Gaga competing at the Tokyo Olympics. They're also confused on why the "A Star Is Born" actress is in Tokyo for...
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 PST

Lady Gaga Has an Olympic Look-Alike

Lady Gaga's got a doppelgänger...who just so happens to be an Olympian. As fans around the world continue tuning into the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, many have found themselves doing a double-take after spotting Julyana Al-Sadeq, a champion taekwondo athlete from Jordan with an uncanny resemblance to Mother Monster herself.
Theater & DanceNME

Watch EVERGLOW sing hits by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more

South Korean girl group EVERGLOW recently made an appearance on Seventeen Magazine’s ‘8 Bit Melody Challenge’ series where they took on hits by various popular artists. During their appearance, EVERGLOW were tasked with guessing 10 mystery songs by different pop artists. Throughout the video, the girl group member sang a number of hit songs, including Lady Gaga‘s ‘Poker Face’, Britney Spears‘ ‘Baby One More Time’ and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Break My Heart’.
Beauty & Fashionwrmf.com

Lady Gaga debuts character poster for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga has debuted her official character poster for her upcoming film, House of Gucci. In the pic, released by MGM Studios and posted to Gaga’s socials, we see the singer as Patrizia Reggiani, the eventual ex-wife of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci. She sports dark hair, an elegant fascinator with netting over her face, statement pearl jewelry and a bold red lip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy