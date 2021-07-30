Lady Gaga Was Supposed to Disappear Into a Pipe at the Olympics
While Lady Gaga may have an uncanny lookalike at this year's Olympics, it now turns out that Mother Monster herself was supposed to show up as well. As part of the over-the-top show, the Olympic Committee initially wanted Gaga to appear remotely as the beloved video game character, red hat and all. And the plan of action? To have her jump into a warp pipe and reappear in the arena as Japan's comedy queen, Naomi Watanabe, in a nod to a stunt by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the 2016 Olympics. Which would've been a time warp, indeed.www.papermag.com
