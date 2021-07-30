Cancel
NBA

FSU’s Scottie Barnes drafted fourth overall in the NBA Draft by Toronto Raptors

St. Augustine Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost had him staying in state. But instead Florida State forward Scottie Barnes is headed north to Canada. Barnes was selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, tying Dave Cowens and Patrick Williams as the highest-drafted player in program history. Barnes, a...

