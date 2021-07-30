Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market to be driven at a CAGR of 20% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

According to the new market research report"Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Technology (Thermal (In-Situ Combustion, Steam, Others), Chemical (Polymer, Surfactant, Alkaline Surfactant Polymer), Gas (CO2, Other Gas), Other EOR), Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global enhanced oil recovery market size will grow to USD 59.4 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 43.3 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The rising number of mature fields in North America and the Middle East, along with rising primary energy demand from the Asia Pacific, are the driving factors for the enhanced oil recovery market, globally. Technological developments in advancements in shale oil & gas reserve development, production from oil sand, and deep-water drilling have led oil & gas production across regions, which creates opportunities for growth of the market.