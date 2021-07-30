Cancel
Burien, WA

Save a bundle with Burien Coworking Grand Opening Specials

SPONSORED:

Save a bundle with Burien Coworking Grand Opening Specials

Need to reclaim your home, eliminate distractions and increase productivity? Many remote workers are finding the need to separate work from family life has reached a tipping point and are looking for an affordable solution that fits their specific needs. Burien Coworking is that solution; a space where remote workers and solopreneurs can connect and share resources without having to commute far or pay crazy rental prices. In celebration of their grand opening, owners Crystal and Ross Bevilacqua are excited to offer special rates starting at $125.00 a month.

You can see details here: https://www.buriencoworking.com/rates.html.

Burien Coworking offers a central location at 801 SW 150th Street in Burien which is convenient for most South King County residents and more amenities than you might expect. Along with a clean and organized environment, printers, copiers, scanners, faxing, meeting rooms, phone rooms, quiet room, mail services, free parking, free coffee and much more. Also, all the memberships offer 24/7 access and are month to month, No commitments.

Learn more about Burien Coworking here: www.buriencoworking.com.

Whether you are from White Center, Tukwila, Kent, Normandy Park, Des Moines or good old B-Town itself, Burien Coworking is the closest thing to working from home and where it’s easier to focus and work alongside other people in a friendly and clean environment to get your work done. With easy month-to-month rentals, there is no long term commitment to hold you back and you’d be hard pressed to find a better value for these rates.

Hurry- these specials can’t last! Call or click today and take advantage of grand opening savings. Join the many remote workers who’ve discovered their secret to success is Burien Coworking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZkUF_0bCFVmwU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCErs_0bCFVmwU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dvb12_0bCFVmwU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXEAU_0bCFVmwU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGoGK_0bCFVmwU00

Burien Coworking

801 SW 150th Street

Burien, WA 98166

Phone: 206.712.1414

Website: https://www.buriencoworking.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurienCoworking

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

